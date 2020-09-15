Update on the latest sports

National-World

NBA PLAYOFFS

Nuggets looking to win another elimination game and advance

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — With a win tonight over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Denver Nuggets will become the first team in NBA history to successfully erase a pair of 3-1 postseason deficits in the same season — or even in the same decade.

The Nuggets were down 3-games-to-1 to Utah in the first round and advanced; they were down 3-1 to the Clippers this series.

The winner of tonight’s game advances to the West title series against the Lakers.

Also tonight, the third-seeded Boston Celtics take on the fifth-seeded Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA East title series. Miami is looking for its first East championship since 2014, Boston its first since 2010.

NHL-PLAYOFFS

Lightning on the verge of making Stanley Cup final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning can advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a win tonight over the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay is up 3-games-to-1, and on the verge of its first Cup Final appearance since 2015.

NHL-CAPITALS-LAVIOLETTE

Capitals hire Laviolette as coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have hired Peter Laviolette, who won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006, as coach. Laviolette replaces Todd Reirden, who was fired last month after a second consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs.

Laviolette has 18 years of experience as a head coach. He most recently coached the Nashville Predators but was fired in January after 5 1/2 seasons with the team.

Laviolette led the 2010 Flyers and 2017 Predators to the Stanley Cup Final. He also previously coached the New York Islanders.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Jays visit Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Second place in the AL East is up for grabs when Toronto opens a critical three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Cavan Biggio and the Blue Jays are a half-game ahead of New York — the top two teams in each division qualify for the postseason this year without needing a wild card. Both the Blue Jays and Yankees are chasing Tampa Bay.

Also on the big-league schedule

— The surging San Diego Padres go for their ninth straight victory and try to close within a half-game of the West-leading Dodgers when the NL’s top two teams square off again at Petco Park. Trent Grisham added some spice to the rivalry when he hit a tying home run Monday night off Clayton Kershaw in San Diego’s 7-2 win and said something to the Los Angeles dugout as he headed for home. The Dodgers have won seven consecutive division crowns.

— Clinging to an American League wild-card spot, the Cleveland Indians attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when they face Yu Darvish and the first-place Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. On the mound for the Indians is Carlos Carrasco, who has allowed no more than one run in each of his past three starts.

— Jake Lamb got off to a great start with Oakland and looks to keep it going for the AL West leaders at Colorado. Lamb homered and doubled in his Athletics debut Monday, a 9-0 victory at Seattle that gave his new team a doubleheader split.

— Following a 14-1 loss Monday night, the NL East-leading Braves make another bid for their first victory at Camden Yards since June 12, 2009. Atlanta hasn’t won a series in Baltimore since 2004.

— After 242 consecutive relief appearances, Cincinnati right-hander Michael Lorenzen makes his first start in five years when the Reds host Pittsburgh.