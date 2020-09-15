Update on the latest sports

National-World

SEATTLE (AP) — The San Francisco Giants were supposed to begin a two-game series in Seattle tonight. That’s not going to happen.

The series has been postponed because of smoky skies caused by the West Coast wildfires. The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.

The teams will now play Wednesday and Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco, with game times to be determined.

Both teams had a scheduled day off Thursday that allowed them to avoid playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.

MLB-WORLD SERIES

World Series to take place in Texas; bubble plans announced

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball has announced the ballparks that will serve as neutral sites for the upcoming division series, league championship series and World Series.

Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, will host the World Series as part of a bubble agreement between MLB and the union. The bubble is designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus.

The AL Championship Series will be at San Diego’s Petco Park and the NL at Globe Life, a retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year. The ALDS will be at Petco Park and Dodger Stadium, while the NLDS will play out in Arlington and Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The wild-card round will be held in the stadium of the top-seeded teams.

The playoffs were expanded from 10 to 16 teams due to the shortened regular-season.

MLB-NEWS

Stanton activated after missing 32 games

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees have activated designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Gio Urshela (ur-SHEH’-luh) and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from the 10-day injured list.

Stanton missed 32 games with a strained left hamstring, Urshela was out with a bone spur in his right elbow and Loaisiga was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify.

Right fielder Aaron Judge is expected to be activated later this week. He’s been limited to one game since Aug. 11 because of a strained right calf.

Also around the majors:

— Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner has been activated from the 10-day injured list after missing 13 games with a strained left hamstring. Turner entered Tuesday’s action batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games during the shortened season.

NBA-RAPTORS-NURSE

Nurse gets extension

TORONTO (AP) — Head coach Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors have announced a multiyear extension without divulging the terms.

Nurse has won the Atlantic Division title in each of his first two seasons at the helm. The Raptors captured the NBA title last year before finishing with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference this season.

Nurse was originally signed to a three-year deal in June 2018 to lead the club.

NHL-CAPITALS-LAVIOLETTE

Capitals hire Laviolette as coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have hired a Stanley Cup-winning head coach for the first time in their history.

Veteran bench boss Peter Laviolette is replacing Todd Reirden, 14 years after winning a Cup with the Hurricanes. He also led the 2010 Flyers and 2017 Predators to the Cup final.

The 55-year-old Laviolette became an NHL head coach with the Islanders in 2001, guiding them to playoff berths in each of his two seasons at Uniondale. He spent 5 1/2 seasons with Nashville before being dismissed in January.

NHL-WILD-BRODIN

Wild sign Brodin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension. This makes another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group.

The 27-year-old native of Sweden was drafted 10th overall by the Wild in 2011. He had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games during the virus-shortened season. He also led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.

NFL-INJURIES

Jets shelve Bell

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Jets will play at least three games without running back Le’Veon Bell after he injured a hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Head coach Adam Gase said Monday he didn’t want to put a timetable on Bell’s return, but said it was possible it could take some time because it’s a soft-tissue injury.

The Jets also announced they have placed rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims and second-year linebacker Blake Cashman on IR.

In other NFL news:

— Drue Tranquill has been placed on injured reserve by the Chargers . The second-year linebacker broke his left ankle during the first quarter of Sunday’s 16-13 victory at Cincinnati.

— The Bengals claimed former Browns kicker Austin Seibert off waivers but expect Randy Bullock to be ready to play in Cleveland on Thursday. Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left Sunday when his left calf cramped.

— The 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu (sah-NOO’). He had 26 catches for 207 yards in eight games with New England last season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Wisconsin chancellor: Big Ten football still on hold

UNDATED (AP) — The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Big Ten leaders are reconsidering a fall season after a weekend of meetings about a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October.

Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go. She says once Big Ten university leaders have their questions and concerns addressed, “we will try to plan a delayed season.”

Also around college football:

— Arkansas State’s home football game against Central Arkansas has been pushed back from Saturday to Oct. 10. Arkansas State announced Tuesday that the team cannot assemble a full two-deep depth chart at a specific position group due to player unavailability. The statement did not reveal if the postponement was COVID-19 related, but the program said the “health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first.”

— UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III is out indefinitely with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Johnston has thrown for 293 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the first two games against Central Arkansas and Miami.