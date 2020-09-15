Wall Street-Heavily Traded
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
Carnival Corp paired stock down 1.688 16.162
Citigroup down 2.190 45.960
Bank of America Corp down .497 25.253
General Electric Co down .065 6.085
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd down .904 16.886
iShares Silver Trust down .020 25.270
Delta Air Lines Inc up .730 33.550
Occidental Petroleum Corp up .335 10.505
Wells Fargo & Co down .225 24.585
Vale S.A. ADS rep 1 common up .120 11.870
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
iBio Inc down .080 2.040
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd unchanged 1.020
New Gold Inc down .020 1.880
B2gold Corp up .040 6.950
India Globalization Capital Inc up .240 1.360
Credit Suisse High Yield Fund down .030 2.140
Great Panther Silver Ltd down .010 1.020
Uranium Energy Corp unchanged 1.110
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .070 34.350
Silvercup Metals Inc down .135 8.365
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Tokai Pharmaceutical Inc up .879 1.258
Apple Inc up 2.685 118.040
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc up 1.430 3.540
Tesla Inc up 22.755 442.375
Plus Therapeutics Inc up .655 3.095
Advanced Micro Devices up .099 77.999
Nikola Corp down 1.620 34.170
Vaxart Inc down .710 7.070
American Airlines Group Inc down .010 13.250
Sirius XM Holdings Inc down .295 5.345