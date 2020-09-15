Wall Street-Heavily Traded
Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time
Carnival Corp paired stock down 1.341 16.509
Citigroup down 1.685 46.465
Ford Motor down .002 7.118
Bank of America Corp down .500 25.250
General Electric Co down .083 6.067
SPDR Financial Sector down .190 24.860
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd down .430 17.360
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 3.100 341.560
Wells Fargo & Co unchanged 24.810
iShares Silver Trust down .040 25.250
The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:
iBio Inc down .084 2.036
New Gold Inc unchanged 1.900
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .010 1.010
B2gold Corp up .080 6.990
India Globalization Capital Inc up .095 1.215
Credit Suisse High Yield Fund down .011 2.159
AIM ImmunoTech Inc up .168 2.088
Great Panther Silver Ltd down .010 1.020
iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .150 34.430
Cel-Sci Corp down .150 12.840
And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc up 1.724 3.834
Apple Inc up 1.805 117.160
Tesla Inc up 28.080 447.700
Advanced Micro Devices up 2.250 80.150
Plus Therapeutics Inc up .690 3.130
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down 1.195 24.005
Sirius XM Holdings Inc down .215 5.425
Nikola Corp down 2.970 32.820
Vaxart Inc down 1.040 6.740
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc up 2.116 13.436
