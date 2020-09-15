Wall Street-Heavily Traded

National-World

Here are the ten most active Big Board issues at this time

Carnival Corp paired stock down 1.341 16.509

Citigroup down 1.685 46.465

Ford Motor down .002 7.118

Bank of America Corp down .500 25.250

General Electric Co down .083 6.067

SPDR Financial Sector down .190 24.860

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd down .430 17.360

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust up 3.100 341.560

Wells Fargo & Co unchanged 24.810

iShares Silver Trust down .040 25.250

The ten volume leaders on the NYSE MKT:

iBio Inc down .084 2.036

New Gold Inc unchanged 1.900

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd down .010 1.010

B2gold Corp up .080 6.990

India Globalization Capital Inc up .095 1.215

Credit Suisse High Yield Fund down .011 2.159

AIM ImmunoTech Inc up .168 2.088

Great Panther Silver Ltd down .010 1.020

iShares MSCI India Index Fund up .150 34.430

Cel-Sci Corp down .150 12.840

And the ten most active issues in Nasdaq trading:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc up 1.724 3.834

Apple Inc up 1.805 117.160

Tesla Inc up 28.080 447.700

Advanced Micro Devices up 2.250 80.150

Plus Therapeutics Inc up .690 3.130

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ down 1.195 24.005

Sirius XM Holdings Inc down .215 5.425

Nikola Corp down 2.970 32.820

Vaxart Inc down 1.040 6.740

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc up 2.116 13.436