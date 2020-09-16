Elderly woman struggling to take down tree in yard helped by police

National-World

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — Fort Smith City Director, Neal Martin, said he can’t say enough about the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) and the work they do.

Martin’s friend, Ms. Eunice, was struggling to take down a tree in her yard when Officer Aritt, Officer Shoptaw and Lt. Cobb noticed her struggling and used Lt. Cobb’s chainsaw to remove it for her.

“Jesus calls us to love our neighbors and that is exactly what these three officers did. Sometimes love looks like cutting down a tree for someone. Sometimes love is mowing the grass for someone and sometimes love is a kind word to someone,” said Martin.

Martin said he has posted several stories about FSPD officers performing good deeds in the community, and he hopes that he can live up to the example set by Officer Aritt, Officer Shoptaw and Lt. Cobb.

