Family: Victim of deadly carjacking called a “hero”

NASHVILLE (WFSB) — The father of carjacking victim Jordan Stevens called his son a hero while speaking to NEWS4 about his son’s final moments.

NEWS4 found 911 dispatch audio from Rutherford County Sheriff on Sunday morning in the moments authorities found out about several shootings and carjackings on I-24.

“All units – just received a call from Coffee County. They have an active shooter at the 97 East bound,” a dispatcher can be heard saying.

“They could only tell me there were three black male subjects.

One lying the ditch one ran off into the woods and they told me there might be a child that has a [gun shot wound],” the dispatcher says a short time later.

Police were on the hunt for suspect Dangelo Dorsey after he shot two people inside the car he was in and then tried to carjack several other people.

Dorsey is accused of then carjacking married couple Jordan and Aileen Stevens, holding them hostage for hours and killing Jordan before shooting himself.

NEWS4’s Joshua Cole spoke with Jordan’s father, Jeff Stevens, outside his home on Tuesday. Jeff told Joshua it was his son’s final moments that made him a hero.

He called Jordan a Godly man, married to Aileen for only a few years and recently learned they would be parents.

The couple were on their way to church in Murfreesboro before being carjacked by Dorsey.

Jeff said he’ll miss his son walking into his home with his dry humor. He said tearfully, since Jordan’s death, he feels his son telling him he’s okay and in Heaven.

Jordan’s wife Aileen told Jeff while held hostage by the suspect, she and Jordan prayed for Dorsey. Jeff also said Jordan was shot three times, he believes Jordan took the second and third bullet to spare Aileen and their unborn baby girl, whom he can’t wait to meet.

According to authorities, more than 20 different Tennessee law enforcement agencies worked to find Dorsey on Sunday.

The Coffee County District Attorney said in a statement on Tuesday that it was a concerned citizen who spotted Dorsey in the Stevens’ car and called 911 which led to the final chase and Dorsey taking his own life.

Aileen and her unborn child were found safe inside the flipped vehicle.

A vigil is planned to remember Jordan Stevens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Hickory Creek Elementary in McMinnville.

