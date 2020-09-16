Germany to take in 1,500 migrants from Greece, after huge fire left thousands homeless

National-World

Germany will take more than 1,500 migrants currently sheltering on Greek islands, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert announced Tuesday.

A statement from Seibert says that 1,553 people from 408 families who have already secured refugee status will be taken in.

In addition, the German government is “committed to a further European solution with other welcoming member states,” he said.

In the context of such a European solution, Germany will also participate “to make an additional effort in line with the size of our country,” the statement said.

Last week, a massive fire destroyed Europe’s largest refugee camp, leaving 13,000 people homeless on the Greek island of Lesbos. Germany said after the fire that it would take in 150 unaccompanied minors from the burnt-out camp.

This is a developing story, more to follow.