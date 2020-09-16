Woman creates cake business out of her kitchen after losing job in March

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — It’s been a tough situation for many out of a job since March. Many people doing any and everything they can to keep up financially.

One local woman, from inside of her own kitchen, has found a new way to make a living.

“It’s definitely a lot different in the commercial kitchen I was working in a few months ago,” Katie Garcia-Swann said.

In March, like hundreds of others working in the restaurant business, Katie Garcia-Swann was left unemployed and uninsured.

She turned to social media for the answers and not long after, found a ton of success starting an online bakery she calls, “Katie Cakes.”

“It was pretty amazing to see. Started doing a giveaway where we gave away probably about 10 celebration cakes to people across Middle Tennessee. It’s quickly unfolded into something much bigger than I have ever anticipated,” she said.

Katie Cakes makes anywhere from a dozen to 20 cakes spending almost 30 hours a week in her new office and fortunately, she has a free delivery system with her husband, Chris.

“It’s just a chance to see this great city that we live in. I kind of go to a lot of the different areas of Nashville, different historic neighborhoods, and places that I would’ve never gotten to see otherwise,” Chris said. “I love playing the part of delivery driver.”

“He usually does about 95% of them and he also entertains our 1-year-old son,” Garcia-Swann added smiling.

And the time spent with her son Phoenix, paired with the success of Katie Cakes, allowed her to resign from her former job. Now more than six months later, she’s incredibly thankful.

“Our church community are the people who stepped up and supported us and have spread the word, they’ve made this possible. Without our church… without our faith, without our hope, without our prayers, none of this would’ve been possible,” she said.

