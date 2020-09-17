1 person dead after tree falls onto Atlanta home, 2 others safe

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta Fire crews were able to rescue one person from under a fallen tree that landed on a home in the 1500 block of Linda Way.

A second person managed to escape on their own. A third person was unaccounted for when crews arrived on the scene, but was later found dead.

A neighbor who spoke with CBS46 said they heard the screams of the family inside the home.

“I vividly remember hearing the crashing sound in my house kind of shaking,” said the neighbor. “He was crying out for his nephew so apparently his nephew was in the room that the tree fell on.”

The massive oak tree destroyed about 90% of the roof.

“The tree was so large it was blocking our access to the backyard,” said Atlanta Fire Department Public Information Officer Cortez Stafford.

Firefighters say the person rescued from the home was rushed to the hospital. But neighbors say the nephew was trapped and not responding.

Atlanta fire officials say firefighters spent about an hour moving debris and dodging hot power lines before confirming the family’s worst fears.

“Every one of those individuals we have here worked as hard as we could to get to that person, but unfortunately the person was deceased when we got to them,” said Stafford.

