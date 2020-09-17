Halloween display raising awareness for missing kids in the name of Linda Stoltzfoos

National-World

LOWER ALLEN, PA (WPMT) — Matt Rouzer has been creating Halloween displays since he was 12. What started at his parents house, now has become an annual tradition at his current home at 1291 Strafford Road in Lower Allen Township.

Every year, crowds of people come to his corner house looking for frights. While the cemetery, biohazard site, and skulls on stakes are there for scares, this Halloween there is a far scarier reality he hopes his display can bring attention to.

Outside the house, lining the sidewalks and driveway, are 23 posters, each with the name and photo of a missing child in Pennsylvania. They are all from the national registry for missing and exploited children. Some ran away, others were abducted, none have come home.

“You’re hearing more and more about missing and exploited children every day, and it’s getting to the point where something needs to be done about it,” Rouzer said. “Things are being done about it, but I feel like I need to do something about it.”

It was Father’s Day when Matt made that decision. He saw the news reports about Linda Stoltzfoos, an 18-year-old Amish girl in Lancaster County who went to church and never returned. Stoltzfoos’ story hit close to home for Matt because she lived close to home.

Police say Stoltzfoos was kidnapped by Justo Smoker, a 34-year-old Lancaster County man who is currently awaiting trial in Lancaster County Prison. She has not been found, and Matt says he wants to do his part to help find her, and others who have been lost like her.

Outside Matt’s home, on a giant tree, is Stoltzfoos’ photo, a donation box, and a sign which says all money raised through his Halloween display will go to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in honor of Linda’s name.

“If one of the kids on these posters is found, it would be an incredible thing for me. Raising the money is a great thing too, don’t get me wrong, but finding the kids is the goal,” Rouzer said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has advice on what you should do if a child is missing or in recovery following a traumatic event.

Matt’s display at 1291 Strafford Road in Camp Hill will begin running every night from 6-10pm, starting September 26 and going through November 8.

