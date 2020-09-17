United sprays its planes with antimicrobial solution

National-World

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — It’s a new level of clean for United’s planes.

And it’s already happening at O’Hare. It’s a long-lasting anti-microbial solution that once it dries, it forms little needles that puncture microbes.

United plans to spray it on all its planes every seven days. That’s on top of the usual disinfecting sprays between almost every flight.

United already uses it at O’Hare and plans to roll it out at other airports in the coming months.

