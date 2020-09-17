Woman attacked, robbed in fight over parking space at Walmart

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DAVIE, Fla. (WFOR) — A fight that started out over a parking space quickly escalated into a brutal beating and strong arm robbery.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Walmart at South University Drive and Griffin Road.

A woman was waiting for a spot to open up when the driver of a Mercedes zipped in an took it.

The two women began to argue and the woman found another place to park. When she got out of her car, she was attacked by three people who had been in the Mercedes, according to police.

The woman from the Mercedes began pulling the woman’s hair and punching her. The two others also punched and kicked her as she fell to the ground.

Police said at one point, one of the people from the Mercedes license plate to avoid being identified.

On cellphone video of the attack, three bystanders can be seen trying to break it up.

The attackers stole the woman’s purse and cellphone before driving off.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.