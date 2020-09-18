71 students and staff members quarantine after COVID positive students attend school

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Parents with kids at Mill Creek High School were shocked to learn 71 people from the school are in quarantine after the principal says individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 came to school while sick.

“My daughter has not set foot in that school yet so that’s a relief to me and my family. It’s scary to think she could have been one of those kids,” said Alex M. whose daughter attends the school.

The school says there are three confirmed cases, one suspected case and 67 close contacts who are now in quarantine.

In a letter to parents the schools principal writes, “In my opinion, the vast majority of the close contacts could have been prevented had some of the individuals who are now sick, or awaiting test results, not come to school when they were not feeling well or if they had stayed home as they knew they had been exposed to someone who had received a positive test.”

Parents online are calling out each other for putting others in harms way. Mill Creek students have had the option to learn digitally since classes started back up.

One parent, whose children learn digitally at the school, told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy they believe only around 20-30 percent have taken up the option. They said this careless behavior reassures them they made the right decision.

“Right now I don’t feel safe at all in the near future, not until we figure out what this thing is, how to control it and how to stop it. Right now the only way to avoid it is by avoiding each other,” said Alex.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.