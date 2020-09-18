A carjacker held a couple hostage for hours in Tennessee before killing the husband, investigators say

National-World

Aileen and Jordan Stevens were driving to church Sunday when a car rear-ended their Ford Mustang along Interstate 24 in Tennessee. It was about 9:30 a.m. — Aileen Stevens was teaching Sunday School that morning at their church in Rutherford County, her family said.

What the couple didn’t know at the time was the driver, Dangelo Dorsey, 29, had just committed a series of deadly crimes and an attempted carjacking, authorities said.

He’d opened fire inside a moving vehicle, killing one person and wounding another, then jumped out of the car as traffic slowed down, said David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In an attempt to carjack another vehicle, Dorsey had allegedly shot a woman in the hand. A nearby truck driver suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

But the Stevens were unaware. They pulled over after the accident, and their hourslong nightmare began.

“They stopped, believing it to be a fender-bender, and — at that point — Dorsey took them hostage at gunpoint,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

By the time the ordeal ended about 3:45 p.m., two people — Jordan Stevens, 23, and Darcey Johnson, 28, — were dead. In addition, Aileen Stevens was hospitalized and three other people were wounded.

Suspect forced them to drive to their house

Aileen Stevens, 23, is a kindergarten teacher and is four months pregnant with their first child — a daughter. Her husband was working hard at his construction job to provide for his growing family, her brother, Eliezer Rostran, said.

The high school sweethearts would go to church together, then spend time with family afterward. Aileen Stevens’ mother attends the same church, and when she didn’t see them that morning, she got worried. “That’s how she knew something was wrong,” Rostran said.

After Dorsey took them hostage, he forced them to drive to their home in Morrison, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. While there, he allegedly stole two of their guns, swapped vehicles into a Toyota Rav4 and forced them into the SUV with him.

At some point, he took the couple to a location in the McMinnville area and shot dead Jordan Stevens in front of his wife, authorities said. Then he forced Aileen Stevens back into the Rav4 and returned to the interstate, the TBI said.

“Authorities later recovered him along Interstate 24 westbound near Exit 111-B,” Rausch said in a statement.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies were working to find the SUV, and located it shortly after 3:30 p.m., leading to a pursuit that reached speeds of over 100 mph. The vehicle crashed and flipped.

“At that point, Dorsey took his own life. The female hostage was safely recovered,” Rausch said.

Couple prayed for him during ordeal, brother says

While in the car with the suspect, the couple prayed for him, Rostran said.

“He was going to release them, he asked, ‘would you pray for me?’ They prayed, Jordan prayed … Some people don’t care about God, but God is good, and is always faithful,” Rostran said.

After spending a few days in the hospital, Aileen Stevens is home recuperating. She’s holding on to her faith, her brother said, and especially the Bible verse Romans 8:28.

The verse says: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

Jordan Stevens will be laid to rest Friday, and their friends have started a GoFundMe account to help raise money to support his wife and child.

Aileen Stevens is heartbroken but is trying to stay strong for her baby, her brother said. While the random act of violence changed their lives forever, her brother said the focus is now on her healing.

“We want everyone to know that my sister does not hate the actions of the subject. She doesn’t hate the family either. She prays for mercy and loving kindness for all families involved,” Rostran said.

Investigators are working to determine a motive

The suspect knew Johnson and the victim wounded in the initial incident that involved the moving vehicle, TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said, but did not provide further information.

Dangelo Dorsey was from St. Louis, Missouri, and had no arrest record in Tennessee. While he had an extensive criminal record in his home state, the TBI said, he he had no outstanding warrants at the time of Sunday’s rampage.

Authorities are trying to gather information and evidence in what they called a long and complex investigation. They’re asking anyone with pictures, video or details on the case to reach out.

“We are working to determine a motive, along with a through understanding of the facts of the case, which — in turn — will be submitted to the District Attorney General who requested our involvement for further review,” DeVine said.

He said the people injured in the rampage are expected to recover.

Morrison is about 80 miles from Nashville.