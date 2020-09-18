At least 2 college football games scheduled for this weekend postponed because of Covid-19

National-World

The Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars will not be playing college football on Saturday due to Covid-19 concerns on Baylor’s team.

The postponement comes after Baylor was unable to meet the Big 12 conference Covid-19 game cancellation thresholds. The teams have agreed to honor their planned “home and home” games and will look for future scheduling opportunities.

“The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision,” said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades.

The Baylor-Houston game is not the only game to be canceled this weekend. Florida Atlantic University and Georgia Southern University, slated to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Statesboro, Georgia, has been postponed. The FAU athletic department says following Thursday’s Covid-19 testing results, the Owls would be unable to play.

For the University of Houston, it’s the third game in as many weeks postponed due to Covid-19 issues. The team’s scheduled season opener against the Rice Owls on September 3 was postponed after Rice pushed back the start of its football season. Houston’s scheduled September 18 American Athletic Conference opener against the Memphis Tigers was postponed after positive Covid-19 cases within the Memphis football team.

Houston is now hopeful to play its first game of the season on September 26 against the University of North Texas.

“Baylor contacted us Friday afternoon and determined that Saturday’s game could not be played due to Covid-related issues,” Houston Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said.

“We’re extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. They all have consistently done the right thing and worked tirelessly to be prepared for this game. We appreciate their dedication to adhering to not only the American’s testing protocols, but the Big 12’s as well. With our student-athletes’ commitment to doing the right thing, we remain ready to play.”

The game was to be a nationally televised on ESPN.