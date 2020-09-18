Chicago mail carriers threaten to stop delivering in some neighborhoods following shooting

National-World

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Chicago postal workers, saying it is too dangerous to deliver the mail, are threatening to stop delivering in some neighborhoods one week after a mail carrier was shot on her route.

Postal workers and community organizers joined together for a prayer vigil Thursday near the scene of last week’s shooting.

The 24-year-old mail carrier remains hospitalized. She was shot four times during a drive-by shooting in the Burnside neighborhood.

A $50,000 reward is being offered to find the shooter.

