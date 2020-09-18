David Ortiz admits he had Covid-19, but was asymptomatic

National-World

Baseball legend David Ortiz admitted Friday to having Covid-19.

Ortiz told New England Sports Network (NESN) announcers during Friday’s Major League Baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

“Yeah, man, I just got it. I just had my last test yesterday. Thank God I tested negative,” Ortiz said, adding that he was asymptomatic so he didn’t struggle too badly.

“My brother had it really bad, he had to be in the hospital for about a week. He ended up losing like 25 pounds and, man, this is no joke,” he said. “You don’t realize how crazy this is until it hits home.”

The US reported 6.7 million cases of Covid-19 and over 198,000 deaths as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tally of cases.

Ortiz’s bout with Covid-19 comes more than a year after he was shot in the Dominican Republic. He was in intensive care for almost two weeks and returned home in July 2019.