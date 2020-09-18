Suspect arrested, another sought after several cars hit by gunfire in Waffle House parking lot

National-World

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KMOV) — One suspect is in custody and another is at large after a group of people opened fire in the parking lot of businesses in Collinsville on Aug. 29.

Officers with the Collinsville Police Department said several people in different cars showed up in the parking lot of Waffle House and St. Louis Bread Company and starting shooting toward each other.

Police said several cars were hit and it appears at least one person was shot but no victims have come forward.

Photos of a person of interest and a car believed to be connected to the incident were later released by police. Officers said several people involved in the incident were inside a white 2018 Toyota Sequoia.

Just under three weeks after the crime, police said charges were filed against Jessie R. Bates Jr., 33, and Marlin R. Thompson Jr., 27, for aggravated discharge of a firearm. In addition, Bates was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Bates is currently in custody in Springfield, Illinois. Thompson is at large.

