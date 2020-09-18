Two good Samaritans help police deputy arrest driver who reportedly assaulted him

National-World

KEYMAR, MD (WJZ) — Two Good Samaritans are being praised for helping a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy arrest a man who allegedly assaulted the deputy during an arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Master Deputy Etzler was on routine patrol Sunday morning around 11 a.m. when he was driving north along Route 194 near Keysville Brucevill Road. That’s when he saw a vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lane to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone.

Etzler got to the side of the road to avoid a crash, then turned on his sirens and made a u-turn to pull the driver over.

The driver stopped and got out of the Honda Civic and approached the deputy.

Because the driver was “defiant and belligerent,” the deputy tried to detain the driver in order to continue his investigation. But the driver became even more aggressive, and struck the deputy. During the scuffle, they both fell to the ground.

Two passing motorists stopped to assist the deputy. They held the driver while he was placed in handcuffs and helped put the driver in the back to the deputy’s patrol car.

Additional units responded to the scene from both the sheriff’s office and Taneytown Police.

The driver was later identified as 24-year-old Anthony Joseph Russo from Frederick County. He was transported to Carroll County Central Book and charged with first- and second-degree assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting and interfering with arrest, failure to obey lawful order, obstructing and hindering and reckless endangerment.

Etzler was transported to Carroll Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released and is recovering.

“We are thankful to the two individuals who took action when they saw a deputy in need,” the sheriff’s department said.

