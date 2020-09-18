U.S. Forest Service: El Dorado firefighter killed in the San Bernardino National Forest

National-World

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Forest Service: A firefighter died battling the El Dorado wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest.

The San Bernardino National Forest tweeted "Our deepest sympathies are with the family, friends and fellow firefighters during this time. The cause is under investigation. More details will be made available as they are confirmed."

The cause is under investigation. More details will be made available as they are confirmed. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 18, 2020

The SBNF also said the incident took place yesterday. No time of injury was provided. The firefighter's name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

