Wanted: People who want to get paid to taste cheeseburgers

For burger lovers out there, a dream job has opened up: getting paid to eat cheeseburgers.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Friday, BonusFinder, a casino review portal, has announced it will pay $500 to someone who will be a “professional cheeseburger tester” and travel the United States to find the best cheeseburger in the land.

To apply, one must provide their name, email, and written description of why they’d be the ultimate “Cheeseburger Tester.” Entrants must be 21 years old and a resident of the United States or Canada.

In full transparency, the announcement had a warning: “If you’re on a diet, this job might not be the one for you.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes, you have until September 28 to apply. The winner will be announced October 8.

According to the announcement from BonusFinder, the winning taste tester should judge cheeseburgers on nine different elements:

Patty texture

Patty seasoning

Bun softness

Bun taste

Complexity of flavors used

Relish and/or sauce taste

Cheese flavor and creaminess

Value for money

Quality of the ingredients

There have been similar promotions and payouts before, from watching Steven King movies to living off the grid. German space scientists last year offered women nearly $19,000 to stay in bed for two months so they could study the effects of weightlessness.

BonusFinder held a similar competition earlier this year to determine the nation’s best ice cream.

Disney even offered five “Disney fanatics” $1,000 and a free one-year subscription to Disney+ and other goodies to binge-watch movies.

For those who don’t want to make cheeseburger-eating a profession, a number of restaurants are offering promotions to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.