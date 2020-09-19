11 people are arrested after a demonstration outside a federal building in Portland

National-World

Police arrested 11 people in Portland, Oregon, after a demonstration outside a federal building Friday night, authorities said

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release that the demonstration happened outside offices for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security.

The PPB said a group began marching from a park to the federal facility around 8:45 p.m. local time. Police declared an unlawful assembly and warned people to leave.

The 11 arrested were engaging in “criminal activity, including throwing items at officers,” police said, and were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

The city has been the scene of unrest over police brutality and systemic racism since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody in late May.