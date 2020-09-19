Fallen Gwinnett police SWAT K9 Blue laid to rest

National-World

Curt Yeomans (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Gwinnett County police paid their final respects to fallen SWAT K-9 Blue at his funeral in Bethlehem on Tuesday morning.

K-9 Blue was killed in the line of duty on Thursday while following a suspect who had fled from a stolen vehicle in Norcross. The suspect was also shot and killed.

Police invited residents to line the funeral procession route for K-9 Blue along winder Highway, State Route 316 and Harbins Road.

K-9 Blue had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department’s SWAT unit for just over one year and was a dual purpose canine who could handle tracking and apprehension as well as explosives detection. He also had specialized training to be able to work in a SWAT environment and conduct duties specific to SWAT missions.

He had been picked from Houston K-9 in Houston, Texas after a nationwide search.

“SWAT K-9 Blue was very sociable, which is why he was specifically selected and trained to meet the needs and mission capabilities of a SWAT canine, which are unique from traditional patrol canines,” Flynn said.

“The police department would like to thank the countless members of the public who have reached out with their condolences for SWAT K-9 Blue over the past few days.”

