Man arrested after stealing $4,500 ring from store in Lancaster city

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A man was arrested after stealing a $4,500 ring from a store in Lancaster city.

On Sept. 9 at 10:52 a.m., police responded to a retail store on the first block North Prince Street for a report of theft.

An individual told authorities that a man entered the store and asked to look at a gold ring with a diamond setting, retailed at approximately $4,500, according to officials.

Police say after the man looked at the ring for a period of time, he turned around and ran away with it.

The individual ran after the suspect and caught up with him outside of a vehicle that was parked on West Orange Street. Police say the suspect pushed the individual back, entered the vehicle and drove from the scene, according to authorities.

Police obtained surveillance video from the store of the suspect and vehicle from the Lancaster Safety Coalition. The suspect used a white 2019 Nissan Versa with a Maryland registration plate, officials said.

A detective who continued with the investigation determined that the Nissan Versa was owned by Enterprise EAN Holdings. The vehicle had been stolen earlier on Sept. 9 from an Enterprise location in Cherry Hill, NJ, according to authorities.

The detective contacted investigators in Camden County, NJ regarding the suspect and vehicle. Officials say through a collaborative effort, the suspect was identified as Reginald Ford. The detective was informed that Ford had been taken into custody for an unrelated incident in Camden, NJ.

Ford is charged with robbery, retail theft and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

He is currently being held in New Jersey and is awaiting extradition to Lancaster County.

