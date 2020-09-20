Job seekers converge on Marshall, TX

National-World

MARSHALL, TX (KTBS ) — Another better than expected jobs report for the Trump administration. Jobs expanded by 1.4 million and the unemployment rate fell to 8.4%, much better than many of “so called” experts said was possible during the middle of a pandemic. Some of you might be saying ‘where’s the jobs?. Look no further than east Texas.

“I thought man I want to get in there and try to be one of the first ones,” said Chiquita Love, a job seeker in Marshall, Texas.

But, she wasn’t alone….hundreds lined up….all, hoping to get hired at the new ‘Dirt Cheap’ processing and distribution center in Marshall. Chiquita’s been out of work since March because of Covid-19.

“Just the fact that I see a job coming here to Marshall was an opportunity for me myself, you know I just need the job,” said Love.

“East Texas is a really key spot for us, because we’re going to be able to ship west, we’re going to be able to ship up into Oklahoma and Missouri and then we’ll also be able to ship east and relieve some of the pressure on our existing warehouses in Mississippi,” said John Beasley, VP of Human Resources for Dirt Cheap.

They hope to be up and running here by the beginning of October. About a dozen different job titles available at this job fair. And, according to John east Texas provides the most important thing to make his company successful.

“We also like the work ethic that comes from a rural community. Particularly one thats got farm land around,” said Beasley.

“There’s a lot of people that need jobs and this is going to be a great thing to have in the area to employ a lot of people, I think its going to be great,” said Ken Lake, a job seeker in Marshall, Texas.

Not too far from there on East Grand Avenue….cars lined up to get a taste of what the Stagecoach Coffee Company is offering

“Our drive-thru has been wrapped around everyday since we opened on Tuesday,” said Jackie Starr of the Stagecoach Coffee Co.

And, with a successful business comes jobs…….

“We need people, we’re looking for barristers!,” said Starr.

Mrs. Starr, no relation, believes good old fashioned American capitalism will be responsible for bringing east Texas back to pre-pandemic prosperity.

“I’ve seen a lot of people becoming entrepreneurs to help try to get the economy back to what it needs to be. And, as far as ‘Dirt Cheap’ goes I don’t know why they chose Marshall, but I’m glad they did because it’s really going to help the community here,” said Starr.

Most of the jobs at the Dirt Cheap distribution center will start around 11 dollars an hour. And, if you didn’t make it out there today….with about 500 people to hire there’s still time to get your application in.

