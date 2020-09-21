Alabama Power restores service to 99% of customers left in the dark after Sally

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Alabama Power said it has restored service to 99% of customers who lost power during Hurricane Sally.

After the storm, the company said it 680,000 reported outages.

About 4,000 workers from 14 states joined Alabama Power crews to get the lights back on. Before the storm, crews were positioned across the Mobile area so they could get to work as quickly as the weather allowed.

According to Alabama Power, the crews replaced more than 400 poles, more than 500 transformers, and more than 1,500 spans of power lines damaged or destroyed by Sally.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.