Animal shelter now accepting volunteers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOWELL, AR (KFSM) — After halting volunteer operations earlier this year due to coronavirus, Lowell Animal Shelter (LAS) is happy to announce they are able to once again accept volunteers.

LAS posted the announcement on Facebook and wrote, “I know this is what a lot of people have been anxious to hear. For now, it will only be from Tuesdays to Thursdays during our open hours of operation.”

Volunteering is a great way to help the community and to improve the lives of the animals in the Shelter’s care.

The shelter says it will be helpful for volunteers to call before they arrive at the shelter and thanked all volunteers for their donated time in advance.

There is no age requirement for volunteers, however, a volunteer must be at least 16-years-old in order to assist at LAS without parent/guardian supervision.

LAS is always in need of volunteers to assist with kennels, cleaning, grooming and socialization of both dogs and cats.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.