Corn maze back for 12th year with social distancing policy

Buford, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — It’s that time of the year when the Buford Corn Maze is open again. But the entertainment complex’s 12th year of business will be different due to COVID-19.

Rodney Miller, who founded the business, said social distancing measures are in place and the venue is following CDC recommendations for visitors and employees. Guests will have their temperatures taken when they arrive, and a list of safety guidelines will be handed out.

“The safety of our customers is our top priority,” said Miller, who operates the corn maze with his wife, Kendra, and partners Jerome and Tina Beggs. “We want them to know we are doing everything we can to make them safe while they are enjoying the corn maze and all our attractions.

The complex, which opened Sept. 5, still features the corn maze as its main attraction. But there are many other activities to take part in, including two popcorn jumping pillows, a farmer’s combine slide and an animal viewing area. There are also hay rides and pony rides in addition to a pumpkin patch and a children’s play area called the Kid’s Corn-er, that has a mini maze and a playground.

“Our entertainment options are spread out over our property including the five-acre corn maze with activities for all ages,” Tina Beggs said. “Our concession area will be open and offer a large menu of cooked foods.”

Beggs said the complex will offer special events throughout the season, including alpacas for viewing and discount days for students, first responders and veterans.

Single admission for the Corn Maze and all attractions other than the Haunted Forest and pony rides are $15. The Haunted Forest (limit one admission per visit) and all attractions other than the Corn Maze and pony rides are $15. A combo ticket for the Corn Maze and Haunted Forest (limit one admission per visit) and all attractions other than pony rides are $25. Pony rides are $5.

Several season ticket packages are available. Season tickets for the Corn Maze and all attractions other than the Haunted Forest and pony rides are $35. Season tickets that cover the Haunted Forest (limit 1 admission per visit) and all attractions other than Corn Maze and pony rides are $35. A season ticket combo of the Corn Maze and Haunted Forest (limit one admission per visit) and all attractions other than pony rides is $60.

The complex is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September and will be open every day in October. In November, the corn maze will go back to being open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The Buford Corn Maze’s “kid-spooky” Haunted Forest comes to life on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Sept. 25 and runs through Nov. 8. It will be open each night during the week of Halloween.

The Buford Corn Maze is located at 4470 Bennett Road in Buford. For more information, go to bufordcornmaze.com.

