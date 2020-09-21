Female deputy ambushed in shooting remains hospitalized in ICU

National-World

Los Angeles, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — One of two deputies ambushed in Compton a week ago remains hospitalized, but her partner has been released.

The LASD Transit Services Bureau released an image of the 31-year-old female deputy who remains in an intensive-care unit.

Her 24-year-old partner is now in a long-term care facility as he continues to recover.

Officials also said President Trump called both of those deputies to wish them a speedy recovery.

The gunman is still on the run as of Sunday morning. A $700,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspected shooter.

