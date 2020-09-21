Invasive spotted lanternfly back in CT, state asks people to report sightings

National-World

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut scientists announced that an invasive bug has been found in the state for the third year in a row.

The spotted lanternfly was reported in West Haven and Greenwich, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

The CAES said a single adult was found in West Haven while multiple adults were found in Greenwich.

Previously, only one bug had been found in a couple of reports, from Farmington in 2018 and Southbury in 2019 respectively.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive sap-feeding planthopper that was discovered in Berks County, PA in 2014. It is native to China, India, and Vietnam.

It has the potential to severely impact Connecticut’s farm crops, particularly apples, grapes, and hops, as well as a number of tree species like maple.

In the fall, adults can often be found congregating on tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus), willows, and other trees. They will lay egg masses on trees and almost any nearby surface.

The bugs have also been reported in New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, and New York.

The CAES said early detection is important for the protection of Connecticut businesses and agriculture. The public is urged to report potential sightings of this invasive pest to ReportSLF@ct.gov. Submission of a photograph with any report is encouraged.

