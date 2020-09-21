Police: Man arrested after threatening to rob bank using Google Translate

National-World

Arlington, TX (KTVT) — The suspect may have claimed the incident was lost in translation, but it was no joke to police in Arlington.

Police on Wednesday said a man walked into a Chase bank in Arlington at around 4 p.m. and showed someone a message on his phone that read, “This is a robbery.” He also allegedly made a hand gesture of a firearm.

According to police, the man was arrested outside of the bank. The suspect claimed the incident was a joke and that he was trying to start a conversation with a bank teller, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was charged with robbery by threat.

