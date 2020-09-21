Portion of highway dedicated to Mid-Michigan hero

National-World

Bay City, MI (WNEM) — A local hero who gave his life for his country was honored on Sunday.

“He was not just a soldier. He was also a loved one,” said Melissa Alex, family friend of Sgt. First Class Michael Cathcart. “Keeping his memory alive is important.”

Cathcart died in combat in Afghanistan six years ago. A memorial highway was dedicated to the fallen hero in Bay City on Sunday, Sept. 20.

“One of the worst things for a family member of someone that has given their life for our country is to think that he’ll be forgotten,” Alex said.

But now, as cars drive along M-15, they will pass a sign reminding them of the warrior and his service to the nation.

Senator Kevin Daley helped make this moment happen after a friend of Cathcart’s grandmother shared with him their hopes of dedicating a highway in his honor.

“And I said, ‘boy, if I’m fortunate enough to get elected, we’ll take that on as project number one,” Daley said.

He followed through on the promise knowing the pain of losing a son.

“I personally have lost a son at the same age as Michael. He wasn’t in the military. It was a farming accident at home, but I know that feeling and it will never go away,” Daley said.

Sunday’s dedication took place on the birthday of the fallen hero’s mother.

“Therefore, today is very special for her. I know that she’s very emotional,” Alex said.

Although Cathcart is no longer here, his memory lives on M-15.

