Racine Zoo adjusting events during COVID-19 pandemic

RACINE, WI (WDJT) — The Racine Zoo is making adjustments to its annual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From September 25-26, the zoo is holding its ‘Zoo Brew to Go’ event which is a biergarten in a box.

The zoo is also hosting a drive-thru Halloween light event called Halloween Glow.

More information can be found on the zoo’s website.

