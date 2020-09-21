Spring break eliminated at CCSU as part of COVID-19 plans

National-World

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) — Central Connecticut State University said spring break has been eliminated as part of the state colleges and universities COVID-19 plans for the spring semester.

CCSU also said that the spring semester would start a week later than originally scheduled, on Jan. 26, 2021.

The decisions were made in collaboration with the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system office and university presidents.

“At this time, we are developing our plans for next semester and our intent is to continue the combination of on ground and remote classes and activities,” said CCSU president Zulma R. Toro in a letter to the university community.

Finals week, which is scheduled for May 10-16, 2021, will continue as scheduled.

“To prepare for next semester, we need to identify and evaluate strengths and areas for improvement of our HyFlex model and other facets of our Blueprint for Fall 2020,” Toro explained. “While it is not necessary to reinvent the wheel, we do need to address deficiencies and build on our successes.”

Toro said to help them in that process, they have established three new workgroups: Academics, Student Activities & Services, and Logistics & Operations.

She said they thought it was important to include new voices, in addition to some of the individuals who collaborated on the blueprint.

Course registration for the new semester starts on Nov. 6, 2020.

More information can be found on CCSU’s website here.

