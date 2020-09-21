Thousands at an event with no masks

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WRIGHT CITY, MO (KMOV) — Images show a massive crowd in Warren County with little masks and social distancing.

News 4 viewers sent us photos from ‘Pyromania’ in Wright City. It’s an annual fireworks show at Cedar Lake Cellars winery. One viewer said she was disappointed people weren’t taking necessary precautions.

Thousands were in attendance and the owner did not require masks, citing the hundreds of acres that allow for social distancing.

Warren County is the only county in the area that has not recorded a death related to COVID-19. The county recorded 461 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

We reached out to the county’s health department for comment but haven’t heard back yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.