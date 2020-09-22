Female sheriff’s deputy shot in Compton ambush released from hospital

National-World

Los Angeles, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A female Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy who was one of two deputies shot in a Compton ambush earlier this month was released from the hospital Monday.

The 31-year-old female deputy was in the ICU prior to her release. Her 24-year-old partner – who was released last Wednesday – is now in a long-term care facility as he continues to recover.

“Great News… both of our Deputies from the #ComptonAmbush have been discharged from the hospital and are resting. They both have a long road to recovery and #LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support. #LASDStrong” a tweet from the sheriff’s department said.

Officials also said President Trump called both of those deputies to wish them a speedy recovery.

A $700,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspected shooter in the Sept. 12 attack.

