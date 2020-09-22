Parents, teen face charges after large party forces schools to shift to remote learning

National-World

Sudbury, MA (WBZ) — Sudbury Police have charged the parents and teen who allegedly hosted a large student party that forced Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School to shift from hybrid to remote learning to start the school year.

The charges were filed in Framingham District Court and Framingham Juvenile Court, though it is unclear what the individuals are charged with.

Police broke up a party at a Sudbury home in town last week just days before the school year was set to begin. As a result, the high school had to begin with remote learning for 14 days.

The “crowded indoor and outdoor party” involved alcohol and a “complete lack of safety precautions to protect against the spread of COVID,” according to Bella Wong, the Superintendent of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional School District and principal of Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School.

