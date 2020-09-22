Police seek man who robbed business with hatchet

National-World

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that occurred near Oakland and Hartford Avenues on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Police say around 8:17 a.m., the suspect entered the business armed with a hatchet, demanded and obtained property. The suspect fled on foot westbound on Hartford Ave.

Authorities describe the suspect as an African-American male, 20-25 years of age, 5’08” and 180 – 200 pounds with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black mask.

