Students head back to the classroom in Oct.

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — Caddo Parishes middle and high school students will begin transitioning to a more traditional in-person instructional model starting Oct. 5.

Caddo’s middle school students will transition first with high school students following suit on Oct. 19, the school system said in news release Tuesday.

“Throughout this time of working through our new normal, it has been essential for our district to focus first and foremost on what the science says is taking place with the virus specific to Caddo Parish,” Superintendent Lamar Goree said. “We are entering this new phase of district operations working with our school leaders to determine what is best for students as well as staff and to develop strategies that address those needs.”

Goree said it has been imperative in all of the district’s plans to provide parents with a choice as to how their child would attend school.

Middle school families will receive a survey on Wednesday which will allow each family to decide between traditional and in-person instruction. The survey will run through Friday.

In-person instruction will be provided Monday through Thursday each week with all students attending instruction virtually on Fridays.

Families with high school students will receive their survey on Oct. 5 to be completed by Oct. 7.

High school students would attend classes Monday through Thursday and all students would receive instruction virtually on Fridays.

With approximately 40% of students attending school virtually in Caddo Parish, the district’s instructional models will continue to provide virtual options.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.