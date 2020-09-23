4th grader sent home from school after sneezing

National-World

Arlington, MA (WBZ) — A father in Arlington said his nine-year-old son was sent home from Bishop Elementary School because he was sneezing. The fourth grade student was told he could not to return until he gets a negative Covid-19 test.

“I sneezed two times then the teacher told me to go to the nurse,” said Lancinet Keita.

Lancinet says he felt fine, but those sneezes sent him to the nurse’s office where he had to wait for his dad to pick him up.

“I was thinking I didn’t have anything just a couple sneezes,” Lancinet said.

Thierno Keita says he got a call from the school nurse Tuesday morning that caught him by surprise.

“I’ve been so upset about it,” Thierno Keita said. “I’m so upset about sending my kid home.”

Keita said his son was OK when he left for school and also had no symptoms when he picked him up. Now he says his son needs to take a Covid-19 test to be allowed back.

“He don’t have any symptoms no one and he’s OK,” Thierno said. “And I checked his temperature everything was perfect. His temperature was OK. It’s OK.”

Thierno even took his son’s temperature in front of the WBZ camera to show he doesn’t have a fever.

Lancinet’s father says they will get a test, and hopefully have the results quickly so he can get back to school.

Statement from Bishop Elementary School:

“A student at Bishop Elementary School was sent home early today after he displayed COVID-19 related symptoms. This decision was made both out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with district protocols related to COVID-19. This isolated incident is not indicative of any need for wider concern of COVID-19 exposure. Per district protocols, the student will either have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, written documentation from a health care provider stating it is an alternative illness or be symptom free for 10 days following the start of the symptoms.”

