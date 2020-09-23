‘Fall-owing’ safety guidelines while visiting the Poconos this season

National-World

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — Signs of fall are starting to show up here in the Poconos.

Fall foliage is one of the biggest attractions in this part of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Because of the pandemic, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau officials are pushing more outdoor activities if you’re looking for a scenic getaway.

“There are so many great activities that you can actually undertake and still naturally, socially distance and I think that is why we are seeing a resurgence of visitation and rediscovery and discovery of the Poconos because people love it because you can hunt, fish, hike, bike and those are things you can naturally social distance with and it’s great. Plus, our natural beauty is just incredible at this time of the year, it really is,” said Chris Barrett, President, and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau

Barrett says millions of people visit the Poconos each year, and a good percentage comes during the fall. He stresses to bring your own mask and adhere to CDC guidelines.

“We continue to want to get the message out to please visit us. Enjoy our wonderful outdoors, enjoy the beauty of it, and do it safely,” said Barrett.

Resorts are also preparing for fall visitors. At Shawnee Inn, you’ll find there are more outdoor activities to do this year.

“We’ve been making it more comfortable for our guests to be outdoors during the cooler months. We’ve added a lot of fire pits, heaters, we’ve added outdoor ax throwing, we’ve added heaters to our outdoor glamping tents, and we’ve extended our glamping season because we found that glamping this year has actually taken off. It’s booked solid this year through, I think, October,” said Jeromy Woo, Shawnee Inn, and Golf Resort.

Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort have also extended river rides on the Delaware River through the second week of October and will offer more Halloween activities for families.

