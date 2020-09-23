Fighting food insecurity at Bucknell University

National-World

LEWISBURG, PA (WNEP) — A food distribution was held Tuesday at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. Students handed out bread, soup, and other foods to their fellow students. The students also held up signs to bring awareness to this year’s increase in meal plan prices.

“Last year, the cheapest meal plan option was $700. This year it’s $1,400,” said Bucknell graduate Lauren Ziolkowski.

“I just think it’s a little bit disheartening that all of a sudden they’re making changes to our meal plan in the middle of a global pandemic. Not just that, it’s the fact that they’re not letting students opt out of it,” said senior Kaitlyn Ferentini.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucknell University was forced to change the way it provides meals to students. Bucknell has shifted towards takeout meals and reduced grab-and-go options, which led to the change in prices.

In response to concerns over food insecurities, Bucknell University just started a food and nutrition task force made up of students, staff, and faculty. According to the university, the task force assesses the dining services program and recommends changes.

“There definitely have been steps in the right direction, but it’s not enough, and it’s not happening fast enough,” Ferentini said.

Along with students, environmental activist group Green New Deal Lewisburg handed out food.

“A lot of folks that are actually part of the group out here today brought some food, some baked food. Some of it is from different local supermarkets and that sort of thing. Anything we could get together, we brought it here,” Ziolkowski said.

Students hope this event raised awareness and helped fight some hunger at Bucknell University.

