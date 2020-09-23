Lancaster man with ‘lengthy criminal history’ will serve up to 14 years for pointing guns at woman and her father

National-World

LANCASTER, PA (WPMT) — A 42-year-old Lancaster man with what prosecutors call a “lengthy criminal history” will serve up to 14 years in prison for pulling a gun on two people last year in the city, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Lukas Myrie was sentenced to a 7- to 14-year prison term after pleading guilty to several felony firearms charges and simple assault in Lancaster County Court.

According to police, Myrie pointed the guns at a woman and her father during an incident on West Vine Street on September 16, 2019. Police followed Myrie as he fled the area, ditching one of the handguns on the way.

He still had a second firearm in his possession when he was apprehended on North Arch Street, police said.

Myrie has prior felony criminal convictions that prohibit him from having firearms, prosecutors say. He has more than a dozen criminal dockets in Lancaster County dating back to 1986, according to prosecutors.

