today at 7:19 pm
Published 5:51 pm

Louisville Police Chief confirms two officers have been shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Metro Police Chief confirmed that two officers have been shot as protests grow over lack of charges for officers in Breonna Taylor's death.

The officers were shot at approximately 8:30 p.m. eastern time. They were both rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One officers is alert and in stable condition, the other is currently undergoing surgery and is also in stable condition.

A suspect is in custody.

