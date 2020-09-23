Plymouth police hope to capture Buddy the beefalo by week’s end

National-World

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) — The Plymouth Police Department is still working to capture Buddy the Beefalo, who has been on the loose throughout town for about a month.

This week though, the police department posted an update on Buddy, saying they hope to capture him by the end of the week.

Once captured, Buddy will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Florida.

On Monday, police said Buddy is getting closer to a trailer that has been set up as part of the efforts to rescue him.

Buddy, who is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle, escaped from a processing facility in August.

The Plymouth Police Union set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help purchase Buddy from its owner.

The department then set up grain at the entrance of a trailer in hopes that the beefalo will go inside the trailer and be captured with ease.

