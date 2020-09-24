For her Eagle Scout project, 15-year-old creates training obstacle course for K-9 unit

National-World

Murfreesboro, TN (WSMV) — At some point, a lot of us have experienced some of that sibling rivalry. One teen is channeling that rivalry into one ambitious project.

“I’ve always been one who wanted to go above and beyond,” said 15-year-old Taylor Bell of Murfreesboro.

With people fueled by ambition, how did they get that way? Taylor has an answer to that. It was her brother Thomas, a bond build on fierce competition.

“I always try to beat him,” laughed Taylor

Does her brother share that competitive edge?

“No, he does not care,” Taylor smiled. “He does not care, but I care. My brother was an Eagle Scout, and I always wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

So, Taylor started a troop.

“It’s an all-female [Boy Scouts of America] troop,” she said. “It was the first in our area.”

For someone with this much ambition, only a very special Eagle Scout project would do. A crew of troop members and family friends helped load a series of panels, hurdles, and long tubes onto trucks. They moved them from Taylor’s home to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor’s created a training obstacle course for the office’s K-9 unit.

The dogs jumped the hurdles, climbed the ladders, and raced through the tubes as Taylor watched. The sheriff’s office even named her an honorary K-9 handler.

Thomas is away at college and can’t be here, but Taylor told us she knows her brother will be very proud of what she’s done.

“I hope any female in Scouting will see this and think they can do it too,” she said.

