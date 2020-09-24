Hartford school lockdowns lifted after police make arrests

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — A “code yellow” lockdown put in place at two schools in Hartford Thursday morning has been lifted.

According to Hartford police, the Richard J. Kinsella Magnet School on Van Block Avenue and the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy on Huyshope Avenue were locked down due to reports of an armed individual in the area.

About an hour later, police said the lockdowns, which were precautionary, had been lifted.

They said two people were taken into custody, however the arrests did not happen on school property.

Police also said the incident does not appear to have had anything to do with the schools.

One gun was seized, as well as dozens of rounds of ammunition.

