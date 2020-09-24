‘It’s going to be all gone’: Roller skating rink owner frustrated he still can’t reopen

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Taunton, MA (WBZ) — A Taunton roller skating rink owner is questioning why he’s not allowed to reopen, saying he may be forced to go out of business within a year if things don’t change.

Ice skating rinks reopened under Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus plan.

But roller skating rinks were placed in Part 2 of that phase because state officials say there’s a greater risk for contact.

The owner of Forrest’s Family Fun Center in Taunton said he’s frustrated after losing half a million dollars’ worth of business in the last six months.

“I spent $26,000 redoing the snack bar. I spent $32,000 redoing the outside of the building and adding LED lights inside and outside,” said owner Forrest Welling. “I still have enough money to survive for another year but I won’t have no savings after that. It’s going to be all gone.”

Welling said he added hand sanitizer stations and plastic dividers around the building.

He believes he could reopen safely at a lower capacity of around 100-150 people.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.