Police release photos of man suspected of killing Milwaukee immigration attorney

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Family members are in disbelief over the death of an immigration attorney who they say always stuck up for the underdog.

The 54-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Sept. 22.

A memorial is now set up on the Brady Street bridge for Jason Cleereman.

His family says he was shot after exchanging words with a bicyclist nearby, a loss they’re calling “extremely senseless.”

Flowers, candles and words of love now mark the spot where 54-year-old Jason Cleereman was killed.

An immigration attorney and Army vet, but also a husband, a father of two and a brother to Vanessa Maldonado.

“I can’t even like express the rage and all the other feelings that come with it,” Vanessa said.

She thought it was a prank when she got the call from her sister-in-law Tuesday night.

Milwaukee police say a bicyclist was involved in a fight with Cleereman and fired shots, killing him. His wife witnessed the shooting.

Common Council members say in addition to his family, “the loss will be felt particularly hard on the south side, where Jason was an active resident, always working to better the area for others.”

“Jason was central in our community,” said Tammy Rivera, executive director of the Southside Organizing Committee. “He lived in the core of our Latino community.”

He was a board member and former president of the Southside Organizing Center, leader in the social justice movement, and helped organize the Walker Square Farmers’ Market.

“The reason the loss feels so great is because he had an impact in so many different areas in the community. He worked tirelessly in his community because he wanted it to be safe for his kids and his wife there.”

His sister says the best way to honor his memory now is to help find the person responsible.

“It won’t be any kind of justice because my brother won’t be back, but I still would like him caught,” she said.

Milwaukee police say the suspect is described as a Black man, 30-35 years of age, standing 6′-6’2″ and 190-200 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black, hooded vest, white T-shirt with a design on front, and jeans. He was riding a dark-colored bicycle and was armed with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30.

