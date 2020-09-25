A-mazing Acres says thank you to frontline workers with corn maze design

National-World

CASS COUNTY, MI (WBND) — A-mazing Acres used this year’s corn maze to say thank you to those who are leaving a positive impact on the world during the pandemic.

“We thought, what better way to do that then to make a giant thank you card to the helpers in our corn maze, so that’s what we did. It says ‘thank you to the helpers and united we stand,’ with people holding hands and then hands cradling the world,” said Brittani Hoff, an employee at the family-owned Cass County farm.

Hoff, a frontline worker, helped mow the corn maze design herself.

Located just outside of the heart of Edwardsburg, Michigan, A-mazing Acres got its start about 20 years ago when Brittani’s father, Rick, started the working farm with just one building and one corn maze.

“Since then we’ve grown to over one hundred different attractions. Each year we add something new. We have two corn mazes, we have the hayrides. New this year we have the sunflower field which is very exciting,” Hoff said.

The farm opened for the season with its lineup of fall activities in mid-September and since then, Hoff said people have flocked from all over Michiana to take their Instagram-worthy photo in the new sunflower field or feed one of their tree-climbing goats.

With over 100 attractions and activities for the family, the farm had to implement multiple precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hand washing and sanitizing stations are available throughout the property, face mask usage is encouraged, and capacity is limited in an effort to keep people safe, Hoff said.

Anyone interested in visiting the farm this fall is asked to purchase tickets ahead of time on the farm’s website.

Thousands of sunflowers are available in the field to take pictures with and bring home for about 10 to 14 more days, Hoff said.

The farm itself will remain open for corn mazes, hayrides, cow trains, yard games, pumpkin patches and more through the end of October.

Hoff said her family is just happy that they were able to open up the farm at all this year, after an uncertain summer left them preparing for their fall fun fairly last minute.

“We really didn’t know if we’d be out here,” Hoff said. “People are just so excited to be outside. We’re hearing a lot of thank you’s.”

